Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

