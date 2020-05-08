Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCU. Goldman Sachs Group cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.