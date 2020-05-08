Compass Point Upgrades Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $539,043. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 81.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

