Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.20

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €75.20 ($87.44) and last traded at €75.10 ($87.33), with a volume of 10144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €73.25 ($85.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.33 ($77.13).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.08.

About Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP)

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.