ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

