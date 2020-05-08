Contrasting X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.85 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 4.35 $5.39 billion $6.14 12.64

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 5 15 10 0 2.17

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.49%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $78.19, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.46% -41.87% Gilead Sciences 21.84% 35.44% 12.84%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

