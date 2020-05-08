Cordasco Financial Network Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $229.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

