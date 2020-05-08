Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

COUP opened at $193.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,997 shares of company stock worth $29,239,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.