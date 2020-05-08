Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.34

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.34 and last traded at $193.06, with a volume of 442415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,997 shares of company stock worth $29,239,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

