Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price target on Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Iamgold by 494.6% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,269,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Iamgold by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,414 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Iamgold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 779,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.