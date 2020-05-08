Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.83. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1,740,994 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 514,345 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 198,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $860.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.95). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

