Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 311,824 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 766,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.80 million.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.