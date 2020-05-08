Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price

Media coverage about National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) has trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Energy Services Reunited earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted National Energy Services Reunited’s analysis:

NESR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.43.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

