Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.32 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

