Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,147 shares of company stock worth $1,276,496. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

