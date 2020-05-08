Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 486,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $85.13 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

