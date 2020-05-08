Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 588,030 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

