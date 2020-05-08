Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 135,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $87.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

