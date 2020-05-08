Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 63,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12,607.3% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 50,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

