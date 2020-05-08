Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,647 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.59 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

