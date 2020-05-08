Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

MET stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

