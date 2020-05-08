Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

NYSE NVG opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.