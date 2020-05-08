Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

