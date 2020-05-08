Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 133,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

