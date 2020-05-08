Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE:GPC opened at $73.72 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

