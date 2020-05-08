Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 639 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $22.75 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -18.85 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.