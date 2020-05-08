Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 69 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

NASDAQ CME opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

