Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

