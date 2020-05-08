CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

CV Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CVHL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,993,982 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV Holdings, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.