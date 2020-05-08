CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBAY. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

