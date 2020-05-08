Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.7% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

