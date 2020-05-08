Dajin Resources (CVE:DJI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Dajin Resources Corp (CVE:DJI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Dajin Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 68,298 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Dajin Resources Company Profile (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. The company explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. It holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 3,202 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada; 278 placer claims covering 2,262 hectares in the Alkali Lake region of Esmeralda County, Nevada; and exploration or exploitation concessions covering 93,000 hectares primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basin in Argentina, as well as a 65% joint venture interest in the Cowtrail Mineral Property consisting of 34 mineral claims located in the Cariboo Mining District of south central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Dajin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dajin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.