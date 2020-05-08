Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,384 shares of company stock worth $5,206,329 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

Shares of DHR opened at $163.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

