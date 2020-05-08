DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Posts Earnings Results

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of DTRK opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. DATATRAK International has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DATATRAK International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

