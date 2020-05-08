Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.48

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €88.48 ($102.88) and last traded at €87.14 ($101.33), with a volume of 16853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €85.72 ($99.67).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.13 ($98.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

About Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

