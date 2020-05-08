Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Denny’s by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.