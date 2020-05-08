Deutsche Bank Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $1,625.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,772.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,443.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,352.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,777.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

