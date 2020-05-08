Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.78. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 177.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 495,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

