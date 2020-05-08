DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.67. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

