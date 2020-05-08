Dougherty & Co Comments on Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.