Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Crexendo Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Dougherty & Co lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crexendo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXDO. ValuEngine upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CXDO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 7.89%.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

