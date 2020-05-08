Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.53

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and traded as high as $53.00. Driver Group shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 28,315 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.69.

Driver Group Company Profile (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.