Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen Sells 9,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.