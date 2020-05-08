DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.00 ($45.35).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €30.10 ($34.99) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 12 month high of €59.26 ($68.91).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

