Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.22-1.24 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.22 to $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $26.47 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.