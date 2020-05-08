Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.