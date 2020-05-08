Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.00

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.88), with a volume of 41853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.85.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

