Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

