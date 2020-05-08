Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.