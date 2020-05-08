Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE ENR opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

